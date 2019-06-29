Mumbai: State to acquire tenanted cessed buildings if landlords fail to develop it

In a move set to benefit hundreds of redevelopment works adjacent to small- and medium-sized roads in the island city, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said a time frame would be set up to redevelop buildings that pay a repair cess to the Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA).

“If landlord of a dilapidated, cessed building fails to undertake redevelopment within the stipulated time frame, then we have decided that the MHADA will acquire these buildings and would carry out the redevelopment of its own,” Fadnavis said. He was replying to a discussion on development issues pertaining to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the Legislative Assembly.

There are around 14,375 cessed buildings in the island city, many of which are in rundown condition.

“The redevelopment of many of these (buildings) is stuck on account of the landlords not stepping forward. We have now decided that if the landlord does not start the redevelopment process on his own, the MHADA will do so,” said Fadnavis.

Ahead of upcoming state polls, the Chief Minister also announced a fresh concession for Mumbai’s slum dwellers. Admitting to delays in the redevelopment of several such project, Fadnavis announced that the slum developers would now be required to pay 36 months rent in advance to the slum dwellers.

“We will make a provision in this regard in the rules,” he said.

With a section of the fishermen community continuing to be up in arms against the Mumbai coastal road project, the CM gave an assurance on the floor of the House that none of the koliwadas (fishermen village) would be reclaimed due to the project.

“The alignment (of the road) has been finalised in such a way that even the drying yards and the parking areas in these villages will remain untouched… Even so if it comes to light that some fishermen are affected by the project, they will be adequately compensated,” he said.

With the achievement in the transport infrastructure sector in the region expected to be a key poll plank during election campaign, Fadnavis, in the Assembly floor, highlighted the status of various projects – Metro Rail, Coastal Road, the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor, among others.

While announcing that the first phase of Mumbai’s first underground Metro rail (Colaba-Seepz) will be operational by 2021, Fadnavis declared that most of the remaining ongoing elevated Metro routes will be functional by 2020.

He also said that the implementation of the Mumbai Urban Transportation Project-III would augment Mumbai’s suburban rail network’s capacity by another 50 per cent, while announcing that the “next wave of development will be in Mumbai’s metropolitan region.”