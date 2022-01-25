Mumbai: State Reserve Police Force sentry shoots himself dead

A 36-year-old sentry of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly died by suicide after he shot himself at Dongri Tuesday morning after completing night duty.

The sentry, identified as Pushkar Shinde, shot himself at 9.30 am at a BMC school in Dongri where the SRPF contingent has been put up.

Shinde was posted on sentry duty at Mantralaya, where his contingent was posted since January 6.

He completed his night shift Monday night and returned to the BMC school where the incident took place. Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed him to the JJ hospital where he is currently recuperating.

An official said that currently there is no clarity on whether it was an accident or he died by suicide.