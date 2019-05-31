Mumbai: Ahead of state polls, BJP MLA begins ‘Smart Colaba’ campaign

BJP MLA from Colaba Raj Purohit has started a public outreach campaign targeting voters ahead of the state Assembly elections. Pamphlets announcing that Purohit will start a cleanliness campaign in the constituency lasting 45 days are being distributed with his photo.

“I have been working on the Smart Colaba idea for more than one year, and raised this issue in the Assembly session also. It’s not that I have started campaigning just because of the state elections. In the past one year, I have met several prominent residents in Colaba and taken their feedback on this initiative. All of them extended their support to Smart Colaba. With many important establishments like the Bombay Stock Exchange and RBI office, Colaba is one of the most important parts of not only Mumbai but also India. I have appealed to schools, colleges, government offices, defence installations, railways and all important establishments in Colaba to come together to make Colaba smart,” Purohit told The Indian Express.

“The people of Colaba should take the lead and participate in making it smart, green and clean. The government and the people should cooperate with each other in this initiative. Even the Chief Minister and Governor have agreed to support the cause,” he added.

The printed message on the pamphlet is ‘Hamara Colaba, Smart Colaba’ (Our Colaba, Smart Colaba). It states that it wants to make Colaba clean, green and safe. The campaign will take place from June 1 to August 15. Purohit also appealed to residents of his constituency to visit his public relations office if there is any problem.

“We have only 3-4 months to campaign. The election code of conduct could come into force anytime after September. We have to reach out to people to solve their issues. This cleanliness campaign is a part of public outreach. Colaba has many old buildings and slums and sanitation is a big problem here. So, this will have some impact on people by the time of Assembly elections,” said a BJP leader from Colaba.