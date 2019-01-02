Mumbai: Starting this month, BMC to manufacture 1,200 metric tonne of pothole-filling mix

Having learnt its lesson last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to produce pothole-filling mix early this year. The BMC would produce 1,200 metric tonne of cold mix to fill potholes starting this month. The civic body, last year, had aimed to manufacture 2,500 metric tonnes, however, was delayed due to late tendering process and unavailability of raw material. The civic body said it would stop production of cold mix by April.

The BMC is compiling a list of pothole-prone areas in each ward and also calculating the cold mix that would be required by each ward.

“Last year, the target was to manufacture 2,500 metric tonne of cold mix but we needed only 950 metric tonne. This time, we will close production in April and stock up all the wards. Each ward will also have to submit a consumption report and the number of potholes filled,” said Vinod Chithore, chief engineer (roads and traffic department).

BMC receives pothole-related complaints on its website http://www.mcgm.gov.in, WhatsApp numbers of 24 ward officers and its toll-free number 1916. The civic body has to fix the potholes within 48 hours of receiving the complaints. The BMC had faced flak for poor performance and use of cold mix which, many claimed, was ineffective. The BMC had last year released a circular, which asked the road engineers to compact the material in layers if the depth of potholes is 25 mm or more. Chithore added that the eight-point circular directed towards proper use of the cold mix would be implemented this year too.

Earlier, the BMC used to import cold mix from Austria and Israel. While it had to pay Rs 170 per kg to procure mixture from Israel, the BMC produces the same for Rs 28 per kg.