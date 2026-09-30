Mumbai stares at water scarcity amid drought, BMC says current stock to last only till May

Last year, the water stock stood at 97.57 per cent and the year before it stood at 99.09 per cent on the same day. This year, Mumbai’s lakes didn’t reach the 100 per cent mark.

Amid Maharashtra’s drought crisis, owing to the El-Niño climatic pattern that has led to inadequate rainfall across the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration said the water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai will last only until May next year.

The information was shared in the civic house proceedings by Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. Bangar’s comments came after Kishori Pednekar, Leader of the Opposition in the House and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, raised a notice of motion demanding withdrawal of the 10-per cent water cut implemented in Mumbai since May this year.

“The water stock that we have now will only last till May 17, 2027. The El-Niño phase is set to intensify further by October and November, which would result in rising daytime temperatures. This phenomenon will lead to faster evaporation of water from the lakes. That is why it is necessary for the water cut to stay or else, the water crisis will further aggravate,” Bangar said on Tuesday.