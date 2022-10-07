Mumbai: Star India Pvt Ltd renews office lease agreement for monthly rental of Rs 5.92 crore

Star India Private Limited has renewed the office lease agreement for a monthly rental of Rs 5.92 crore (Rs 132.50 per sq ft) for nine years. The lessee (Star India Private Limited) has paid a security deposit of Rs 93.48 crore.

According to the property documents, accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the sprawling property is spread over an area of 4.46 Lakh sq ft at Urmi Estate & Urmi Icon in Lower Parel.

Star India will also have access to 650 parking lots in the building, of which 500 are for four-wheelers and 150 are for two-wheelers.

Notably, Mumbai’s Lower Parel is one of the preferred choices for corporate offices along with the Bandra Kurla Complex.