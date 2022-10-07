scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Mumbai: Star India Pvt Ltd renews office lease agreement for monthly rental of Rs 5.92 crore

The sprawling property is spread over an area of 4.46 Lakh sq ft at Urmi Estate & Urmi Icon in Lower Parel.

star indiaStar India will also have access to 650 parking lots in the building, of which 500 are for four-wheelers and 150 are for two-wheelers. (Representative/ Express file photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Star India Private Limited has renewed the office lease agreement for a monthly rental of Rs 5.92 crore (Rs 132.50 per sq ft) for nine years. The lessee (Star India Private Limited) has paid a security deposit of Rs 93.48 crore.

According to the property documents, accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the sprawling property is spread over an area of 4.46 Lakh sq ft at Urmi Estate & Urmi Icon in Lower Parel.

Star India will also have access to 650 parking lots in the building, of which 500 are for four-wheelers and 150 are for two-wheelers.

More from Mumbai

Notably, Mumbai’s Lower Parel is one of the preferred choices for corporate offices along with the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 08:28:10 pm
Next Story

Juvenile among 2 terror accused held, was also tasked with ‘eliminating’ Salman Khan

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement