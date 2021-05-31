Mumbai: Standing committee nod to parking authority

Officials said parking spaces can be booked through different online portals, which will be tried out in three wards. (Reuters/ Representational)

The BMC’s newly formed Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) has got the approval of the standing committee. Now, MPA, headed by additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu, will start the implementation of its research and plans in Mumbai’s three administrative wards on a pilot basis.

Officials said parking spaces can be booked through different online portals, which will be tried out in three wards. There will be new parking prices.

The decision of forming MPA was taken in 2019. “Mumbai is facing a parking problem and in order to solve this problem it is important to take necessary measures to provide affordable and safe parking spaces,” said an official.

MPA has already made recommendations about planning and controlling all road and roadside parking lots.

Experts appointed will carry out nine tasks, including studying legal matters pertaining to body and its workforce implementation, preparation of a comprehensive plan for parking management in all 24 wards, drafting parking policy and studying proper parking rates.