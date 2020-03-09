‘Stand for yourself, so you can stand out’: Mumbai Women highlight numerous social causes at car rally

Participants of the ‘Women’s Car Rally to the Valley’, hosted by Western India Automobile Association, to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Participants of the ‘Women’s Car Rally to the Valley’, hosted by Western India Automobile Association, to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

CLOSE TO 420 women along with 105 cars took part in the grand annual ‘Women’s Car Rally to the Valley’, hosted by Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) on Sunday.

Teams chose different themes on the causes they support. A car with decorated all over with peacock feathers, belonging to Rupa Sampat, flashed the message, ‘Why fit in when you’re born to stand out?’

“Being a woman, you need to take a stand for yourself so that you can stand out in society. We are tied up in our daily routines and responsibilities. We want to convey that all of us should live life before we leave life,” Sampat told The Indian Express.

Neha Khandelwal and her team from Ghatkopar and Powai dressed up in black and white chequered dresses.

The rally began from NCPA, Nariman Point, and ended at Aamby Valley City in Lonavala. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran) The rally began from NCPA, Nariman Point, and ended at Aamby Valley City in Lonavala. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Explaining the theme, Khandelwal said, “We want to tell women: checkmate your problems. We are the queens of the chessboard and the way a checkmate situation against an opponent is derived by much analyzing, we want to, in the same way, put our hearts towards solving issues such as acid attacks, body shaming, female foeticide,” Khandelwal said.

Another team dressed up in rainbow colors the colors of pride. “We want parents to accept children as they are, including their sexuality,” said Kajal Shah, a team member.

The women’s car rally commenced from NCPA, Mumbai, at 6.30 am and proceeded through Mumbai’s major landmarks before concluding at Aamby Valley City in Lonavala.

Explaining the rationale behind a car rally for women, Nitin Dossa, executive chairman, WIAA, said, “Since the WIAA’s prime focus is raising awareness in society on women’s empowerment and road safety, we have now taken the initiative to raise awareness on women’s safety on roads, in public transport and in public places.”

He added, “The WIAA car rally supports the cause of women’s safety since this is an issue that needs urgent attention due to the increasing rate of crimes against women in recent times.”

