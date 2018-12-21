Mumbai: Stampede-like situation at college, eight injured

AT LEAST EIGHT students sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation that took place during a function at Mithibai college in Vile Parle (West) late Thursday.

Advertising

They were rushed to Dr R N Cooper Hospital, where three have been admitted in the intensive care unit for observation.

Fire brigade officials said the incident was reported around 10.26 pm. DCP (Zone 9) Paramjeet Dahiya said, “A performer named Divine had come to play at the function in the college. As the venue was overcrowded, the organisers were shutting the gates… because of which, a few students were injured.”

One student, David Bhandare, suffered injuries on the chest and was in a serious condition, a doctor at R N Cooper said. “Of the eight admitted, three took discharge against medical advice. They have all suffered chest injuries,” the doctor said.

The students, all aged between 18 to 25 years, were rushed to the hospital in an ambulance parked near the college.