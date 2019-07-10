Mumbai: Stamp duty waiver for reserved land

No stamp duty will now be paid for compensation provided by government agencies for acquisition of land reserved for public purposes. While this concession was already applicable to land acquired by the Mumbai municipality and other urban local bodies, the state government on Tuesday extended the same benefit to special planning authorities such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Navi Mumbai and the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Develop-ment Authority, among others. Besides expediting acquisition of such land, the move will also benefit landowners and developers of such land.