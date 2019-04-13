Mumbai stall owner fined Rs 5 lakh after lab tests find E.coli in juice

Advertising

Central railway has imposed Rs 5 lakh fine on lemon juice stall owner at Kurla rail station after test reports confirmed presence of bacteria E.coli in the samples.

A video of unhygienic preparation of juice in stall, named Chantoo Lal and Sons, on platform number 6/7, had gone viral following which the railways had sent the sample of the juice for test. The report found that juice was unsafe due to presence of E.coli — the bacteria can cause several stomach infections. The report was submitted before Central Railway on Friday. Chief PRO, Sunil Udasi, confirmed that a fine of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on the licensee.