Mumbai: Staffers, nurses stage protest as Wadia hospital faces closure

With non-payment of dues forcing Bai Jerbai and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital to shut most of its operations, trouble mounted for the Parel-based hospital Saturday as staffers and nurses of the hospital went on a protest demanding early clearance of salaries and pensions.

The hospital authorities have announced that it will shut critical services due to non-receipt of payment from the civic body.

“We have not been able to make payment to various vendors who supply essential medical equipment, supplies and medicines,” a notice issued by Wadia hospital reads.

“We have been left with no other alternative but to reduce the services that are being offered for critical care and other related services till such time the funds are received,” added the notice.

The hospital administration claimed they have been unable to buy medical supplies in the last few days as suppliers have refused services due to pending dues. Several patients have been turned away in the absence of equipment and drugs.

According to Prakash Reddy from Lal Bavta General Kamgaar Union, a protest will be held at the hospital from January 13 to 15.

The union has demanded the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 110 crore to Wadia hospital to clear its dues.

It has also demanded payment of Rs 10 crore for clearing pending salaries and pensions of hospital staff. They have also sought implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

