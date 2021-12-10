scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Mumbai: Staffer not fully vaccinated, mall fined Rs 50,000

Officials said that during a visit to the mall, a team from NMMC saw an employee not wearing a mask.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 10, 2021 12:17:56 am
After this, a fine of Rs 50,000 was recovered from mall’s management.

(Written by Kabeer Murugkar)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tuesday fined the management of the Grand Central Mall Rs 50,000 for allegedly hiring a staffer who was not fully vaccinated. Officials said that during a visit to the mall, a team from NMMC saw an employee not wearing a mask.

When inquired further, the team found that the employee was not vaccinated with both shots against Covid-19. After this, a fine of Rs 50,000 was recovered from mall’s management.

