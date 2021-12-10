Mumbai: Staffer not fully vaccinated, mall fined Rs 50,000

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 10, 2021 12:17:56 am
(Written by Kabeer Murugkar)
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tuesday fined the management of the Grand Central Mall Rs 50,000 for allegedly hiring a staffer who was not fully vaccinated. Officials said that during a visit to the mall, a team from NMMC saw an employee not wearing a mask.
When inquired further, the team found that the employee was not vaccinated with both shots against Covid-19. After this, a fine of Rs 50,000 was recovered from mall’s management.
