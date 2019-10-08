Mumbai: SRPF personnel shoots self at Raj Bhavan, hospitalised

A 28-year-old State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel attempted suicide on Monday evening at his quarters inside Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The man, who belongs to Aurangabad, shot himself below his jaw around 7.30pm, allegedly following a dispute with his family, an officer said.

The officer said the cop was rushed to a nearby private hospital and then shifted to Bombay Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is in a critical state.

The officer said it was the man’s weekly off on Monday. His family members who live in Aurangabad, including his wife, have been informed.