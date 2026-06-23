3 massive slums plots over 850 acres in Mumbai to be redeveloped soon

Officials from the SRA said this was a part of the plan to make Mumbai slum-free by 2050, to which end the Maharashtra government implemented the Slum Cluster Area Redevelopment Scheme. (File)

After the 101 acre Juhu Galli plot, another three massive slums plots over 850 acres in Mumbai are expected to be redeveloped soon.

These include Antop Hill in Wadala, spread over 450 acres with approximately 65,000 slum homes, and Majaswadi in Jogeshwari East, a 260-acre plot with around 50,000 slum homes. The third is Behrambaug in Bandra East, over 140 acres with 12,000 slum homes.

Proposals for the slum redevelopment of these cluster plots have been sent to the high-powered committee of the Maharashtra government by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). As cluster development, the eligible slum dwellers in the plots will be given rehabilitation homes, with the bidder promising the highest land premiums to the SRA winning in return for for-sale components.