3 massive slums plots over 850 acres in Mumbai to be redeveloped soon

Mumbai slum redevelopment plans advance with proposals for three major cluster projects covering over 850 acres and nearly 1.27 lakh slum homes.

Written by: Sabah Virani
2 min readMumbaiJun 23, 2026 10:42 PM IST
Officials from the SRA said this was a part of the plan to make Mumbai slum-free by 2050, to which end the Maharashtra government implemented the Slum Cluster Area Redevelopment Scheme. (File)Officials from the SRA said this was a part of the plan to make Mumbai slum-free by 2050, to which end the Maharashtra government implemented the Slum Cluster Area Redevelopment Scheme. (File)
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After the 101 acre Juhu Galli plot, another three massive slums plots over 850 acres in Mumbai are expected to be redeveloped soon.

These include Antop Hill in Wadala, spread over 450 acres with approximately 65,000 slum homes, and Majaswadi in Jogeshwari East, a 260-acre plot with around 50,000 slum homes. The third is Behrambaug in Bandra East, over 140 acres with 12,000 slum homes.

Proposals for the slum redevelopment of these cluster plots have been sent to the high-powered committee of the Maharashtra government by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). As cluster development, the eligible slum dwellers in the plots will be given rehabilitation homes, with the bidder promising the highest land premiums to the SRA winning in return for for-sale components.

Also Read | Explained: Why Bombay HC said ‘slum extinction’ in Mumbai remains a ‘dream on paper’ after 55 years

For the 101.36 acres plot with around 14,000 slum dwellers in Juhu Galli by CD Barfiwala road, Reliance 4IR Realty Development Limited won the bid.

An additional 14,000 PAP homes to rehouse other project affected persons will also be built in the area.

The Reliance led-consortium beat other big builders such as JSW Realty and Infrastructure and Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate for the project, an indication of massive interest in the land bank projects.

The SRA has identified 18 cluster slum plots to be redeveloped in Mumbai, including the area around Govandi Railway station, around the Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road flyover in Govandi, Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, Golf Club in Chembur, Trombay, Vikhroli Parksite, Ketaki pada in Borivali, and Konkan Nagar in Bhandup West.

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Officials from the SRA said this was a part of the plan to make Mumbai slum-free by 2050, to which end the Maharashtra government implemented the Slum Cluster Area Redevelopment Scheme.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sabah Virani
Sabah Virani
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Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city. Expertise Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information. Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department. Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others. Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture. Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.   ... Read More

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