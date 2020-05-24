Mumbai: SRA allows pre-monsoon work at 107 slum projects

In all, 107 SRA schemes had applied for pre-monsoon repairs and works permission. (Representational Photo) In all, 107 SRA schemes had applied for pre-monsoon repairs and works permission. (Representational Photo)

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has approved pre-monsoon repairs and works on 107 slum projects in the city. Earlier this week, the SRA also issued transit passes to developers’ staff and workers.

“Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the whole country was under a lockdown and not a single industry was functional. But to give a boost to the real estate industry and make sure construction sites don’t suffer losses during monsoon, the Authority is cooperating with developers and letting them complete their pre-monsoon work,” Deepak Kapoor, CEO of SRA, said. He also tweeted that with around 17 days were left for the monsoon to reach the city and repairs and works were being allowed to avoid any mishap.

“In all, 107 SRA schemes had applied for pre-monsoon repairs and works permission. In a record two weeks, we have granted approvals to all 107 schemes. Not a single case is pending. Work has been started by most developers on these schemes,” Kapoor said. On April 26, the authority had issued circular allowing developers to carry out pre-monsoon works following Covid guidelines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd