Mumbai civic body collects Rs 39 lakh as fines for spitting in public places

A man wearing a face mask drives past a mural in Mumbai during the Covid-19 pandemic (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has collected Rs 39.13 lakh in fines in the last nine months from people spitting in public places. According to the data, over 19,000 citizens were fined by BMC-appointed clean-up marshals.

The civic body charges a fine of Rs 200 if a person is found spitting in public places.

The data released by the BMC shows that a maximum penalty of Rs 6.15 lakh was recovered from A ward, which covers areas like CSMT, Churchgate and Fort. Rs 6.12 lakh was recovered from L ward (Kurla, Sakinaka).

Officials from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said Zone 1, which includes areas such as Churchgate, CSMT, Dongri, Malabar Hill and Byculla, has a high floating population and density.

Apart from this, the BMC, along with the Mumbai Police and railway authorities, has collected Rs 62.08 crore in fines from over 30.84 lakh citizens who were caught not wearing masks in public.

The civic body made masks mandatory in public places last year to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A fine of Rs 200 is levied in case of non-adherence.