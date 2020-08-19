Mumbai: Spike in malaria cases in August, two with Covid-19 infection die

BMC health department has advised people to take prophylactic medicine, Doxycycline, if they have waded through rainwater. People have also been advised to wear gumboots in case they had to wade through waterlogged streets. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Over the last 15 days, Mumbai has recorded 592 cases of malaria, including two deaths where patients had Covid-19 co-infection. While doctors have not noted severe complications in cases of Covid-19 co-infection with dengue, malaria or leptospirosis, they have advised early intervention.

“We are testing all patients admitted for malaria, dengue or any monsoon-related ailment for Covid-19 to ensure they can be isolated in time,” Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM hospital, said.

On August 3, a 27-year-old man from G North ward, comprising Dadar and Worli areas, died just a day after hospitalisation, civic officials said. According to his medical records, the patient had a fever and started vomiting on July 30. He was hospitalised three days later after he developed chest pain, breathlessness and hypotension.

“The patient was an alcoholic,” a civic official said, adding the man had tested positive for both malaria and Covid-19. On August 3, he suffered a multi-organ dysfunction and respiratory failure and died.

In another case, a 40-year-old man from M East ward, covering Govandi and Mankhurd areas, died on August 4, five days after hospitalisation. He had developed a fever and cough on July 25 and initially underwent treatment at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. On July 29, his family shifted him to a Mumbai hospital after his chest pain and breathlessness aggravated. He was tested positive for both malaria and Covid-19. “Breathlessness persisted with no significant signs of recovery,” a BMC official said, adding the man had suffered respiratory failure due to pneumonia.

According to Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, malaria cases have shot up this year. So far, 592 malaria cases have been recorded in August, which is two-thirds of the total 824 cases recorded during the entire month last year.

In addition, 16 leptospirosis cases, six dengue, 23 gastroenteritis and five hepatitis cases have been recorded this month in Mumbai.

Civic officials expect dengue cases to surge further from mid-August and fresh leptospirosis cases to come up due to flooding in the first week of August.

BMC health department has advised people to take prophylactic medicine, Doxycycline, if they have waded through rainwater. People have also been advised to wear gumboots in case they had to wade through waterlogged streets.

