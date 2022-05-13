Mumbai: Speeding biker dies trying to avoid collision with cyclist on bridge

A 19-year-old student riding a bike was killed on a bridge in Bhayandar, a suburb in Mumbai, on Wednesday after he suddenly applied the front brake of the vehicle, trying to dodge a cyclist coming from the opposite end. The pillion rider suffered minor injuries.

The incident took place around 7.50 pm when the deceased, Jebas Nadar, 19, and his friend, Sunil Pariyar, 19, were travelling on a Unicorn bike from Bhayandar (west) to Bhayandar (east). The duo was heading to a snacks shop in Mira Road owned by Nadar’s father.

Soon after crossing the bridge to reach Bhayandar (east), a cyclist came in front of their bike and Nadar suddenly applied the front brake to avoid a collision. Since the bike was speeding, Nadar lost control over the wheels and the vehicle skidded on the bridge. While Nadar suffered grievous injuries, Pariyar escaped with minor injuries.

Both were rushed to a hospital where Pariyar was treated for his injuries but Nadar succumbed during treatment around 15 minutes after he was admitted. An FIR has been filed against Nadar on a complaint by Pariyar. For the record, the deceased has been booked under sections 279, 337, 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) for rash and negligent driving, dangerous driving, causing death due to negligence and causing hurt by act endangering lives or personal safety.