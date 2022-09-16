scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Mumbai: 18-year-old held on charges of murdering 16-year-old specially abled child

On August 16, a 16-year-old specially abled child was killed by several inmates of a children’s home in Matunga. So far, the police have made two arrests in the case.

mumbai murderDuring the investigation, the police learnt that two more minors were involved in the incident.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old from the Dongri remand home for his alleged involvement in murdering a 16-year-old specially abled inmate at a children’s home in Matunga last month.

The police said that this is the second arrest in the case and it was made after ascertaining that the accused was not a minor, but an adult.

On the morning of August 6, the DB Marg police spotted a specially abled boy loitering at Mumbai’s Girgaum Chowpatty. “As per protocol, the child was sent to the children’s home, where he was lodged in the quarantine room along with 23 other new inmates,” a police official said.

On August 16, the police said, the child defecated inside the facility, following which he was beaten to death by several boys. The police inspected the CCTV footage, following which a case of murder was registered and the four boys, whom they initially suspected to be involved in the crime, were presented before the Child Welfare Committee and transferred to the Dongri remand home.

“One of those four turned out to be an adult. As he was 21 years’ old, he was brought to the police station and arrested last week,” a police official said.

During the investigation, the police learnt that two more minors were involved in the incident. Subsequently, these two boys were detained and sent to the Dongri remand home. “On Thursday, the age of one of those boys got confirmed. He is 18 years’ old, so he was also arrested,” a police official said.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 11:51:10 am
