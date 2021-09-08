Mumbai: Special drive on Thursday for those seeking second dose

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned a special drive on Thursday for those eligible for a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On September 9, over 300 civic and government-run centres will only administer a second dose. “The state and civic-run centres

will not administer the first dose of vaccine on Thursday,” BMC said on Tuesday.

This is the second time in a week that BMC is conducting a special drive for those awaiting a second dose. On September 4, the civic body conducted a similar drive.

This comes after demands from several quarters for consistent free vaccination drives in the city, which is battling a short supply of vaccines.

Since January 16, when the immunization programme began in the city, 1 crore citizens have received vaccines, of whom only 28.8 lakh have received both doses.

BMC had said that, with a consistent vaccine supply, the adult population can be fully vaccinated by early next year.

“Experts have not ruled out chances of a third wave in the city. With the current rise in the number of cases and threat of the third wave, a special session is planned for those awaiting the second dose,” said a civic official.

On Tuesday, 66,201 citizens were vaccinated at private and BMC centres.