Mumbai: Special drive against drink driving from next week

The Mumbai Traffic Police will begin a special drive from December 20 to crack down on drink driving in the city.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the traffic police is planning to take appropriate measures to make use of breath analyzers during the special drive.

More than 90 nakabandis will be put up at strategically located points in the city where different methods will be used to crack down on drink driving. “If needed, we will also collect blood samples of motorists,” said a senior traffic police official.

According to the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019, the fines for drink driving or driving under influence of drugs has been increased respectively from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000.

Previously the law for charging fine of Rs 3,000 for a repeat offence of drink driving or driving under influence of drugs was only if the second offence was committed within three years of commission of the previous offence. However, this clause has been amended in the new law.