Mumbai: Special court sentences man to 5 years in jail for sexually abusing minor sleeping on pavement

A special court in Mumbai, while sentencing a man to five years in jail for sexually abusing a minor who was sleeping on the side of a road, said children sleeping on pavements are vulnerable to sexual exploitation and require protection.

On the intervening night of June 29 and 30, 2018, at around 1.45 am, the victim, who was sleeping next to her parents on a pavement at Grant Road, was picked up and molested by the accused. She began crying after which the accused left her and fled.

Special Judge Bharti Kale relied on CCTV footage to convict the man on charges of kidnapping and sexual harassment under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“One shudders to think what the accused could have done with the victim if she was not able to return safely. From such incidents, the court finds that children, both boys and girls, sleeping on the pavement are so vulnerable to sexual exploitation. The accused in this case had easily taken away the victim as she slept in the open on the pavement, unprotected. No doubt there are CCTV cameras but the same helped in punishment and not in protection. Unless such a vulnerable lot of children are protected, they will keep on suffering,” the court said.

The accused, through his lawyer, had claimed that the victim had woken up to go to the toilet and after she was unable to wake her parents up, he volunteered to take her to the public toilet. He claimed that there was no sexual assault and that he was known to the victim as he worked at a stall nearby. During the trial, the victim and her mother were declared hostile witnesses.

Special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma had submitted that the victim and her mother were “rustic” witnesses and were not reliable as they were not able to depose properly. The court said that while the medical report is not proved, other evidence conclusively establishes that the accused had not taken the victim to the toilet but sexually harassed her.

“The CCTV footage does not reflect that when the accused had picked up the victim, she was awake and she had asked for help…The CCTV footage falsifies the contention of the accused,” the court stated.