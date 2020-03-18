Mumbai: Special court grants bail to Kalyan man accused of ISIS links

Kalyan resident had also submitted that the NIA was likely to examine over 200 witnesses, —a part of the chargesheet — which may take a lot of time, and that he had already spent five years in jail. (Representational Image) Kalyan resident had also submitted that the NIA was likely to examine over 200 witnesses, —a part of the chargesheet — which may take a lot of time, and that he had already spent five years in jail. (Representational Image)

Over five years since his arrest for travelling to Iraq and Syria to join terrorist organisation Islamic State in 2014, Kalyan-resident Areeb Majeed was granted bail by a special court Tuesday. The bail order, however, has been stayed by the court till March 27 on a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which said it wanted to file an appeal against the order in Bombay High Court.

The special court has passed its order based on directions of the Bombay High Court last month, which had then set aside an earlier order of the special court rejecting bail to Majeed in September and directed it to hear the bail plea afresh and decide it within six weeks.

Majeed, who argued in-person before the court, had said in his bail plea that over 40 witnesses were examined in the past five years and those who were material to the prosecution case were already examined. He claimed that many crucial witnesses, including those connected with the alleged conspiracy that he and three others had left the country to go to Iraq for terrorist activities, had not supported the NIA’s case. He claimed the remaining evidence to be considered by the court during the rest of the trial was on other aspects, and not sufficient to prove his alleged guilt.

Majeed had also submitted that the NIA was likely to examine over 200 witnesses, —a part of the chargesheet — which may take a lot of time, and that he had already spent five years in jail.

Majeed claimed that while there was evidence to show that he had travelled to Iraq and entered Baghdad on May 26, 2014, the NIA’s own documents, a part of the chargesheet, show that it was a legal entry.

Majeed was part of a group of pilgrims travelling to Iraq along with three of his friends — Aman Tandel, Fahad Sheikh and Saheem Tanki. NIA claims the four separated from the tour group and joined the Islamic State and carried out terrorist acts. It also said Majeed was arrested after he returned to the country with ulterior motives in November 2014. Majeed claimed in an earlier bail plea that his return was facilitated by NIA officials. The NIA had said that there was no change in circumstance to grant Majeed bail at this stage when the trial is on. After the bail was allowed, a plea was moved by the NIA to stay the order till the agency can file an appeal against it. The court granted it time till March 27.

