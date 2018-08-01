Mumbai: Special court files UAPA charges against Islamic Research Foundation staffer

Arshi Qureshi, who was produced before the court through a video-conference link, pleaded not guilty to the charges. (Representational Image) Arshi Qureshi, who was produced before the court through a video-conference link, pleaded not guilty to the charges. (Representational Image)

A special court has filed charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) employee Arshi Qureshi on Tuesday.

The court has charged him under sections 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) and 39 (support to a terrorist organisation). However, Qureshi will not face trial for two other sections, under which he was booked in the NIA chargesheet in 2017.

The other charges pertain to sections 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA. Qureshi, who was produced before the court through a video-conference link, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case relates to a complaint filed by a Mumbai-resident, who approached the police claiming his son, Ashfaq was indoctrinated by Qureshi and an alleged IS ‘recruit’, Abdul Rashid Abdullah.

