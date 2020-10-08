Mumbai: Special court allows drug case accused to take online exam

Parihar’s bail plea was rejected by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. (Representational)

A SPECIAL court has allowed an application filed by an accused in the drugs case in which 20, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and permitted him to appear for an online examination.

Abdel Basit Parihar, who is studying architecture at a city college, had submitted before the court that he has an online examination Thursday, scheduled between 2 pm and 3.30 pm.

The 23-year-old was arrested on September 3 in connection with the supply chain of drugs leading to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Alisha Parekh, the lawyer representing Parihar, submitted on Tuesday that since it is the petitioner’s last semester, if not permitted to give the exam his entire career will be affected. Parekh also submitted that his father be allowed to supply him with study material and documents at Taloja jail, where he is lodged.

Special public prosecutor, Atul Sarpande, representing the Narcotics Control Bureau, submitted to the court that Parihar should be permitted to give his examination.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, it is not possible to bring the applicant in the court, however, permission can be given to the applicant to appear for examination through Google Meet in the jail,” special judge G B Gurao said. He directed the superintendent of the jail to make the necessary arrangement and gave permission for Parihar’s father to provide study material in jail for him.

