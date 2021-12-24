Mumbai: SP MLAs on dharna over Muslim quota

Samajwadi Party MLAs Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh staged a dharna on the footsteps of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday over Muslim reservation.

Speaking to the media later, Shaikh said they had protested inside the House over the same.

He said both Congress and NCP had earlier talked of Muslim reservation and now the latter says they can’t do so as the total reservation can’t exceed 50 per cent.

“At the same time, the government went to the court for Maratha reservation. Why can’t the government do the same for Muslim reservation?” asked Shaikh. Two weeks ago, the AIMIM had taken out a tiranga rally to demand reservation for Muslims.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee working president Naseem Khan had written to revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, who heads the Congress Legislature Party, asking the Congress to look into the issue.