Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

Mumbai receives 43% more rainfall this monsoon season

Mumbai recorded 3,163.5 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 30, as against the seasonal average of 2,205.8 mm.

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai |
September 30, 2021 1:38:18 pm
A rainy day in Mumbai in July. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

This monsoon, Mumbai has received 43 per cent more rainfall than average seasonal rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, seasonal rainfall in the state has been normal. With below-normal rainfall in August and an active southwest monsoon in September, this monsoon season, Maharashtra has recorded 19 per cent excess rainfall. Rainfall between -19 per cent and +19 per cent of the long period average is termed normal. The state has recorded 19 per cent excess rainfall measuring 1,190.4 mm. The normal rainfall for the four months is 999.8 mm.

Due to rainfall brought in by the remnants of Cyclone Gulab this week, all the 36 districts in the state have recorded normal- excess-large excess rainfall this season.

Marathwada, which has been at the epicentre of drought, too, recorded excess rainfall since the onset of the southwest monsoon. Marathwada has recorded 49 per cent more rain than the seasonal average at 988.3 mm rain. Vidarbha region recorded 3 per cent excess rainfall than normal in the four months of the monsoon.

Also read |All 27 gates opened as water level in Jaikwadi dam in Marathwada touches 99%

Mumbai recorded 3,163.5 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 30, as against the seasonal average of 2,205.8 mm.

According to the revised dates, the monsoon will withdraw from Mumbai on October 8 against the usual date of September 29. In 2019, the monsoon withdrawal was delayed by 39 days. The 2019 monsoon was one of the longest ever, with the retreat termed as the most delayed one to commence over India.

