Southwest monsoon withdraws from Mumbai; IMD predicts clear skies, rise in temperatures

The southwest monsoon withdrew over Mumbai on Thursday, six days after its normal date of withdrawal of October 8. The monsoon withdrawal has been completed across the state, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The withdrawal line, as of Thursday afternoon, continued to persist over Vengurla in the southernmost part of the Konkan coast and was expected to withdraw entirely by the day.

The monsoon withdrawal in the state began from the easternmost tip of Vidarbha region between October 9 and 11, subsequently progressed over parts of Marathwada and then Madhya Maharashtra.

The withdrawal over the Konkan region began on October 12. Last year, the monsoon’s withdrawal over Mumbai had taken place on October 28, nearly three weeks after the official date, making it the season’s most delayed retreat since 1975. In 2019, the withdrawal was recorded in the city from October 14.

IMD has forecast clear skies and a rise in temperatures for the remaining period of this month. The maximum temperature has been above normal between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius over the past three days. The day temperature is likely to touch 35 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

For the last week, the city’s day temperatures have been above normal accompanied by a significant spike in the relative humidity levels. As a result, the city has been recording short but intense rainfall, thunder and lightning in the evening hours. Mumbai’s season rain ended with a 43% above average seasonal rainfall.

As per the seven-day forecast for Mumbai, a partly cloudy sky with above normal day temperature hovering around 34 degrees Celsius is likely. On Thursday, the day temperature was 34.8 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal and the night/minimum temperature was two degrees above normal at 25.6 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was also high on Thursday morning at 83%.