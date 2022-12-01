Two arrested for sexually harassing South Korean national in Mumbai’s Khar

A day after a video purportedly showing two men sexually harassing a South Korean national in Mumbai’s Khar area went viral on social media, the Mumbai police took suo moto action and arrested them on Thursday.

A senior police official confirmed the arrest, identified the accused as Mobeen Chand Mohammed Shaikh and Mohammed Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, and said that they will be produced in court by Thursday afternoon. The accused have been booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The matter came to light after the video was posted on Twitter, tagging the Mumbai police.

The woman later reacted to the tweet tagging the Mumbai police. “Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming,” she said in her tweet. She also replied to a Mumbai police tweet to the person who originally tagged them, requesting they contact her so she can give them all the information they need.

According to police officials, the incident took place on Tuesday night in Khar (West) when the foreign national was shooting a video using a selfie stick. The viral video purportedly shows two men approaching her and asking her age. One of them then grabs her hand and forcibly takes her towards his scooter even as she tries to stop him. He can be heard teasing her, making fun of her accent, saying, “Gaadi pe betchi (Sit on the vehicle), jalchi, come fast. One time.” When she politely refuses to sit on his scooter, the man puts a hand around her neck and tries to kiss her on her cheek but she moves away.

As the woman starts walking away quickly, continuing to shoot her video, she says, “It’s time to go back home.” The video shows the accused following her on the two-wheeler. One of them stops her, asks her to sit on the scooter, saying he will drop her. He then offers to drop her off at a railway station or at her home but she walks away.

“We tried to get in touch with the complainant after the video went viral, however, the foreign national said that she will be coming to the police station. But as the matter was serious we took suo moto action and lodged an FIR on the complaint of a female police staffer,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Paraskar (zone 9) said.