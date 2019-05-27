Mumbai South: High turnout in Malabar Hill worked in Sena’s favour

The high voter turnout in the upscale Malabar Hill constituency seems to have worked in favour of Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant, who defeated Milind Deora from the Congress in the battle for the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat.

Malabar Hill saw a 52.15 per cent voter turnout, which was a percentage point higher as compared to 2014. Malabar Hill is one of the six Assembly constituencies which make up the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat.

Sawant managed to win 99,269 votes from Malabar Hill, which is 9,000 more than what he had polled from the same area in 2014.

The constituency, which has a mixed population of Gujaratis and Marathis, is represented by BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who had polled 97,818 votes from the seat in the 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Deora managed to get only 40,700 votes from this locality. Sawant has defeated Deora with a margin of 1 lakh votes. While Sawant secured 4.19 lakh votes, Deora got 3.19 lakh votes. However, despite Sawant retaining his seat the second time, the winning margin reduced as compared to 2014. Sawant won the last election with a margin of about 1.28 lakh votes.

A rally in Sewree by MNS chief Raj Thackeray did not help Deora as the Marathi-speaking population went with the Sena, data shows. According to the data available with the Election Commission, in Sewree, while Sawant bagged 91,497 votes, Deora got 41,645 votes.

In 2014, Sawant got 79,954 votes from this Assembly constituency. In the last election, the MNS had also contested and got 27,584 votes. The Congress had pinned their hopes on Thackeray’s rally to turn Marathi voters. Even Worli, which has a Marathi-dominant population, voted for the Sena.

The fight between Deora and Sawant turned interesting after industrialist Mukesh Ambani and banker Uday Kotak endorsed

Deora as the Mumbai South candidate. In a video released by Deora, Ambani can be seen supporting Deora’s candidature.

The EC data also shows that voters from Byculla and Mumbadevi, which has a Muslim-dominant population, voted for the Congress. While Sena got 38,968 votes, the Congress polled 73,838 votes in Mumbadevi. The Congress has gained in the Byculla area, which means Muslims voted for them. Byculla, which is presently held by AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan, saw a rise of about 20,000 votes as compared to 2014. The Congress secured 76,302 votes in Byculla.