Mumbai: Soon, QR codes to allow essential workers to board local trains

Starting next week, government employees involved in essential services in Mumbai will have to scan QR codes — generated for each of them — at entry points of railway stations to board trains.

A month after suburban train services resumed for essential workers, the state government and the Railways have finally managed to put into place a controlled access system to regulate the entry of passengers into stations. It has taken over a month to set up the QR code system since the train services had resumed on June 15.

Under the new system, identity cards with QR codes will be provided to each government employee.

At the entrance of the stations, as the ID cards will be scanned, the QR codes will throw up photographs of the essential workers to whom they have been issued, allowing the security personnel and ticketing staff to verify the same with ease.

The fact that the QR code system would work as e-passes for travel in local trains was a key point decided by the Railways and the state before the services were resumed. However, with the QR code system yet to be made operational, essential workers are currently being allowed to board trains after showing their ID cards at station entry points.

The state authorities are using a web portal developed by the Mumbai Police to generate the codes. “The same web portal that was used to generate e-passes to permit inter-district travel is being modified to general QR code passes for travel in suburban trains,” said a senior official.

The portal will send a link of a form to the workers, to be filled by them with details such as boarding and deboarding destinations and which days of the week they would go to work, along with a photograph. These forms, when submitted, will be sent to a nodal authority, following whose approval QR codes will be generated for the employees. Once generated, essential workers will have to get the QR codes scanned at the entry points of the stations that will soon be equipped with scanners.

“Initially, the QR codes will be scanned using a mobile app, but we are working to install independent scanners at entry points,” said a senior official from Western Railway (WR).

An official from Central Railway (CR) added that in case of employees who would go to work on alternate days, they would not be allowed to travel on their off days.

Both CR and WR are exploring the possibility of putting up flap gates at stations that would open only after a QR code is accurately scanned. Divisional Railway Manager for WR, G V L Satyakumar, said: “We will soon roll it out in a phased manner. It is at an advance stage.”

While initially, it was expected that about 1.25 lakh essential workers will travel in trains daily, the number is expected to rise to 2.5 to 3 lakh with the addition of several central government employees to the passenger list.

