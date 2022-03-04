Mumbai: Soon, ASI, head constable-rank cops to handle station house of police stations

The Mumbai Police headquarter on Thursday directed senior police inspectors of each police station to choose five junior officials of assistant sub inspector (ASI) and head constable (HC)-rank, who are capable of investigating and detecting cases, and to give them the responsibility of handling station house of police stations and detection units.

The initiative is part of an attempt by newly appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to groom junior officers.

The station house is where the citizens share their grievances with the police following which, on the merit of the complaint, a case is registered.

A detection officer is someone who is given the responsibility of detecting cases registered at the police stations.

However, the practice of appointing ASI and HC as station house or detection officer is normally seen in district policing, where manpower is usually lower as compared to city police, while in Mumbai, the station house or the post of detection officer is usually handled by policeman of the rank of police sub-inspector or higher.

The directive was issued early on Thursday under the signature of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Latkar (operation) who told The Indian Express: “The order is issued to reduce the burden of police sub-inspector rank officers and they will be given the responsibility of handling station house duty. Also, the post of police naik has been removed from the department, so every ASI or HC will become a police sub-inspector at least five years before retiring. So, it will help us in preparing them when they get promoted as police sub-inspector.”

According to sources in the department, through the order, officials of each police station have been asked to select five assistant sub-inspectors and constables who are smart, efficient, knowledgeable and experienced in crime detection.

“These five policemen, like other officers, will be given the responsibility of registering crimes, conducting investigations and managing the police station as a station house officer,” said a senior police officer.

The order further instructs the additional commissioners of police across five regions in Mumbai to conduct workshops and train these selected assistant sub inspectors and head constables.

“The work of these appointed assistant sub inspectors and head constables will be monitored by the police inspector (crime) of their respective police station,” said an officer.

The Mumbai Police currently has a shortage of 236 inspectors, 182 assistant police inspectors and 908 police sub-inspectors.

“Such a directive could also be because there is a huge shortage of policemen in the department,” said another officer.