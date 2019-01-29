Mumbai: Son, daughter of cop duped of Rs 11 lakh

A 22-year-old engineer and his sister were allegedly duped of Rs 11 lakh by three men, who promised them government jobs. The victims’ father is a police constable. Kumar Arjun Dere’s father reportedly lost his savings, mortgaged his wife’s jewellery and even took a loan from a moneylender to help pay the sum. The Bhoiwada police, who was approached by Dere last year, registered a case last week. Dere, a resident of Naigaum in Parel, told the police that one of the accused was his college friend.

According to him, he and Ramchandra Bhatt, an accused, studied in the same engineering college. In 2017, when Dere was looking for a job, Bhatt introduced him to a man named Santosh Gurav, who claimed he could help him get a government job. “I told him I was looking for a job with a private firm, but he suggested I should go for a government job instead,” he told police.

Gurav reportedly claimed he could get Dere a job in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on payment of Rs 10 lakh. Dere was asked to pay Rs 5 lakh in advance. According to his statement to the police, Gurav also promised his sister a job. Dere paid Rs 3 lakh initially after mortgaging his mother’s jewellery. The cash was handed over on August 23, 2017.

Gurav and Bhatt kept demanding the remaining sum. Dere paid them another Rs 3 lakh in September 2017. Gurav and Bhatt told him that the job in the RTO was confirmed and that he would get his appointment letter soon, he was asked to pay another Rs 1 lakh, ostensibly for officials who helped arrange the job. This was paid on December 31, 2017.

Simultaneously, his sister Komal paid them Rs 4 lakh on November 16, 2017 with the constable taking a loan from a local moneylender. Subsequently, the duo began to ignore Dere’s calls. In May last year, they went to Gurav’s residence to enquire. “The duo started giving vague answers. Komal realised they had been duped. They demanded their money back and threatened to register a complaint. The duo gave them a cheque of Rs 4 lakh, which bounced,” said a police officer. “On the basis of preliminary investigation, the case was registered. They have named one more person; we are probing his role as well. Arrests will be made once the probe is complete,” an officer said.