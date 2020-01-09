Mumbai: Son booked for killing mother, police say yet to identify motive

The accused, Sohail Shaikh (25), is unemployed and lives in a slum in Kurla Gaothan. (Representational Image) The accused, Sohail Shaikh (25), is unemployed and lives in a slum in Kurla Gaothan. (Representational Image)

More than a week after a woman’s torso was found in Ghatkopar, police on Wednesday arrested her son and booked him for murder.

The accused, Sohail Shaikh (25), is unemployed and lives in a slum in Kurla Gaothan. He was caught after police identified the woman this week when her head was found on Sunday in V B Nagar, Kurla West.

Last week, police had found the headless torso and later, her legs, which were wrapped and dumped in different locations in Ghatkopar West.

An officer at Ghatkopar police station said Shaikh’s unemployment was the cause of constant arguments between mother and son. Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VII, said police is yet to identify the motive.

