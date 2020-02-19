Mumbai: Some relief after mercury rises to 38.1° C

The highest day temperature recorded in February over the past 10 years was 39.1 degrees Celsius in 2012. (Representational Image) The highest day temperature recorded in February over the past 10 years was 39.1 degrees Celsius in 2012. (Representational Image)

After soaring to 38.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, Mumbai witnessed a slight dip in the day temperature 24 hours later. The Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday recorded maximum temperature at 36.5 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.

According to IMD, the temperature will gradually go down from Wednesday and the city could get some relief from Thursday. The IMD said temperature spikes can be expected during as winter transitions to summer.

The highest day temperature recorded in February over the past 10 years was 39.1 degrees Celsius in 2012. The city recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius in 2017 and 2015. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 39.6 degrees Celsius in 1966.

Meanwhile, Mumbai also recorded ‘poor’ air quality on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 was 263 (poor) on Tuesday evening. The maximum temperature in south Mumbai was 35.6 degrees Celsius while humidity levels were high in the morning. South Mumbai recorded 90 percent relative humidity on Tuesday. The suburbs recorded 65 per cent relative humidity, which dropped to 38 per cent in the evening.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also saw a rise. The Santacruz observatory recorded night temperature at 22.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.9 degrees above normal, while the Colaba observatory recorded night temperature at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

