Mumbai: Somaiya requests ED action against NCP minister over ‘irregularities’

SENIOR BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate alleged financial irregularities committed by NCP Minister for Rural Development Hassan Mushriff involving the Appasaheb Nalawade Gadhinglaj Cooperative Sugar Factory Limited.

The former BJP MP submitted a letter along with a note to Saytabrata Kumar, joint director ED, in which he alleged wrongdoings about a deal through which the sugar factory was handed over to a private firm.

He alleged that Mushriff and his family members were involved in money laundering. He also alleged that a close family member of Mushriff’s was the benami owner of the private firm.

Meanwhile, Mushriff denied all the allegations levelled by Somaiya as factually misleading and baseless. “There are no shell companies nor any illegal deal. I am consulting the legal experts and will file Rs 100 crore defamation case against Somaiya,” Mushriff said.