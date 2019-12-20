Mumbai: Solidarity at August Kranti Maidan

Thousands protest against the new citizenship law at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Thousands protest against the new citizenship law at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Students across several educational institutes came out in large numbers on Thursday in a show of solidarity to protest police action against students of Jamia Milia Ismailia and Aligarh Muslim University.

Apart from major institutions such as IIT-Bombay, TISS and Mumbai University, students of minority institutions and other colleges also came forward to show their support. Mobilisation drives were conducted across college campuses ahead of the protest on Thursday. Students will also hold another rally on December 27 from Ambedkar Bhavan in Dadar to Byculla.

Dr Saeed Jaunpuri, who recently finished his internship from Mumbai Tibia Unani College in August, wrote over his white coat ‘Will not give any documents till the PM reveals his degree’.

“The PM should show us his educational degrees. If you’re the first person in the country, you should be fearless about your own documents. Why should one give documents to prove his citizenship? My father and grandfather have given their hard work and contribution for this country,” said Jaunpuri.

Jaunpuri, who said he has friends in Delhi, Aligarh and Lucknow, added that students were being harassed.

“We want a united India that believes in the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar. BJP wants to break the foundation of our united country,” said Maharashtra Students’ Union President Siddharth Ingle.

“The protests were not only about standing in solidarity with our fellow students from across the country, but also about sending a stern message that the youth of today reject the divisive politics in the form of CAA. Furthermore, it is also an expression of constitutional solidarity without getting divided by the current government’s attempts. Tushar Gandhi had also stated today that if Bapu were alive today, he’d stand with us today,” said Manas Gubbi, an alumnus of St Xavier’s College.

Former Islamic studies professor of St Xavier’s College and Director General of Wisdom Foundation, Dr Zeenat Shaukat Ali, came wearing a white dress to symbolise peace.

“Inclusiveness is the hallmark of India. The act is giving a wrong impression and message to the world about us and who we are. Why are we spending all this money when there are people in our country who are dying from hunger? Last week I brought onions for Rs 160 a kilo,” she said.

“I’m a Gandhian and August Kranti Maidan is a place where revolutions began peacefully and non-violently. The preservation of the constitution says we are a secular democratic republic, all religions are equal,” Ali added.

Meanwhile, the TISS Teacher’s Association lent its support to activities by the students’ union.

“These profoundly divisive attempts by the present government to discriminate between citizens on the grounds of religion has damaged the secular fabric of India and created massive unrest in several states across the country,” said the statement issued by the association.

The TISS Literature Festival, which was to be conducted on December 20 and 21, has been postponed by the TISS literary society.

“While the theme of TLF 2019 was supposed to bring to light the role that art and journalism play in dissent and democracy, we cannot ignore that such instances are not in isolation and deserve our utmost attention. We believe that the current condition of the country does not only cause political distress, but also personal, mental and existential distress, and so continuing with our plans is out of the question,” said literary secretary Nikita Pathak in a statement.

