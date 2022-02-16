Mumbai: Software engineer tries to sell old furniture online, loses Rs 6.30 lakh

A 32-year-old man has been allegedly duped of Rs 6.30 lakh while trying to sell his old furniture online. A cyber fraudster allegedly called the victim, a software engineer, posing as a potential buyer and tricked him into transferring money from his bank account.

An FIR has been registered with the Vanrai police station in Goregaon (east). The complainant, a resident of Goregaon, told the police that he had given an advertisement on OLX, an online marketplace, to sell his old cupboard for Rs 4,000.

A cyber-fraudster saw this advertisement and called him and said that he was ready to pay 4,000 for the cupboard, he said in the complaint.

The fraudster then sent the complainant a QR code on WhatsApp and asked him to scan it and see if Rs 2 is credited to his account. The complainant scanned it and Rs 2 got credited to his account. The fraudster then sent another QR code and asked the complainant to scan it to receive money. The complainant trusted him and scanned the QR code but money got debited from his account in three transactions, he complained.

The complainant confronted him but the fraudster apologised for the error and promised to return the money. On the pretext of returning the money, the fraudster gave the victim his own bank account details and asked him to link it with his netbanking, the victim said in the complaint.

Thinking he would get his money back, the complainant linked the bank account to his net banking account and followed the instructions given to him. However, more money was withdrawn from his account and he realised that he was being cheated. In ten transactions, Rs 6.30 lakh was debited from his account, he said.