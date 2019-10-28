Mumbai: Society watchman arrested for stealing cash, valuables worth Rs 2.63 lakh

A 23-year-old watchman of a housing society in Goregaon (West) has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 2.63 lakh from residents of Manali apartment on MG Road.

After the first burglary in June, residents installed CCTV cameras at different locations on the building premises. The accused, Maqbool Hussain, was not aware of this and was caught red-handed when he walked into a flat to steal for the second time, said police.

Hussain, who was arrested on Tuesday, used to stay at Goregaon (East). “He hails from Jammu and Kashmir. The residents suspected that he would target multiples houses in the coming weeks and then flee to his native village ahead of the festive season,” said an officer from Goregaon police. The complainant, resident Rajnarayan Sahu, has alleged that on June 30, while getting ready to attend a wedding, his wife found some gold ornaments missing.

“They raised their concerns at a society meeting. When the members raised suspicion on Hussain, they decided to lay a trap,” said the officer.

“Hussain had duplicate keys of several flats. As most of the houses were empty in the building, in the absence of the owners, he helped showed houses to people looking to rent apartments,” the officer added.

On 15 October, when Hussain entered resident Priyank Premkumar’s house to steal, the incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras. When the residents checked the watchman’s cabin, they found Premkumar’s house keys missing.

Hussain has been remanded in police custody till October 28 by a magistrate court.