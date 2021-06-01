Mumbai: Social worker killed in Sion Koliwada, one arrested

Based on the information they received from their sources, the police traced a suspect and arrested him late on Monday. Investigators are now on the lookout for his accomplice.

A 31-year-old social worker from Sion Koliwada was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons late on Sunday. The police said that the deceased, identified as Vasant Kumar Devendra, was killed in front of his wife and other locals.

Devendra was also affiliated with a political party.

According to police officials, the incident took place around 10.30 pm when the victim was on the premises of his residential Mhada building near Kokri depot.

“The two assailants stabbed him multiple times using a sickle and escaped from the spot,” said an officer from Wadala TT police station.

The social worker was rushed to Sion hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

The Wadala TT police registered a case under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections pertaining to murder and common intention.

During the course of investigation, the police scrutinised the CCTV footage and also enquired with the locals who witnessed the incident.

“The locals identified one of the suspects as Bala Nadar as he was part of a union along with Devendra and had worked under him,” said an officer.

“Primary investigation reveals that he (Nadar) had killed him (Devendra) over some old dispute,” said an investigator.