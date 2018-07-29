New carriers for smuggling gold: Women facing financial crisis and from slums

Sources said that gold smugglers are luring women in need of financial help to become carriers. (Representational Image) Sources said that gold smugglers are luring women in need of financial help to become carriers. (Representational Image)

Women of families facing financial strife and from slums in Mumbai have emerged as the new carriers for smuggling gold from Dubai and the Middle East. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested Sajia Shaikh (37), who allegedly recruited at least 100 women from slums in Trombay, Mankhurd and nearby areas in suburban Mumbai, between February and June 2018, as carriers for smuggling the yellow metal into the country from Dubai and other Gulf countries through air. The agency has also arrested a carrier, Tabassum Khan (27), for allegedly carrying over 65 gold bars — weighing about 8 kg and worth Rs 2 crore — from Abu Dhabi to Pune on June 26.

Shaikh, who used to operate as a carrier herself between 2013 and 2015, is now allegedly acting as a recruiter on the instructions of a larger well-oiled smuggling gang that operates from Dubai, said sources familiar with the case. They added that Sheikh earned Rs 3,000 for each carrier recruited by her, while the carriers got between Rs 5,000 and Rs 45,000 per trip depending on the amount of gold they carried.

The agency has found that all communications between the recruiter and the carriers used to happen through WhatsApp audios, which were later deleted. Often, the carriers were told to meet their recruiters at the airports where the tickets and their passport for Dubai or other Gulf countries were handed over to them. Once they reach their destination, the carriers were put up in hotels and given a daily allowance of 30 dirhams (Rs 561). After three to 10 days, the carriers were told about their assignment and sent to India with gold hidden in waist pouches, medical belts or mixed with other compounds.

Sources said that gold smugglers are luring women in need of financial help to become carriers. For instance, Tabassum, the wife of an auto-rickshaw driver, was referred to the recruiter by an aunt who knew the family was struggling to clear debt.

Tabassum was promised about Rs 45,000 to bring 8 kg of gold from Dubai. While she was successful in evading customs officials at Pune airport, the Mumbai Police, on July 25, recovered 58 gold bars from a hotel room in Mumbai and arrested Mehboob Shaikh (39), Jaffar Khan (46), Mohammed Shaikh (30), Sajia and Tabassum. The police later transferred the case to the DRI.

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) on gold of 3 per cent, import duty of 10 per cent and other restrictions have led to an increased smuggling of gold in the last one year, said officials. Data suggests that between April and May, this year, gold imports have declined by 31.25 per cent to $ 6058.28 million, as compared to the same period a year ago. However, sources said gold smuggling continues to remain a lucrative business due to high-profit margins.

According to a 2015 report of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), the slums in Trombay, Mankhurd and Govandi, which constitute the M (E) Ward in Mumbai, are “an epithet for persistent urban poverty”, as it is the “most neglected ward from the point of view of infrastructure and human development”. The report said that the ward has the lowest human development index (0.05) for the city of Mumbai. At least 72.5 per cent of the M Ward population lives in slums, it added.

The report further said that while 40 per cent of the population in these slums are in the “productive” age group, in the age group of 20 to 25, less than 50 per cent of men and less that 20 per cent of women are reported to be in some form of income generating activity. The median income of the ward is Rs 8,000 and less than 8 per cent of the households have a monthly income above Rs 20,000, and there is also a lack of access to credit, it added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App