Mumbai: Smart meters for power consumers

The Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), which supplies power to Mumbai suburbs and Mira-Bhayander, announced on Tuesday that it is investing Rs 500 crore to provide smart meters to its consumers. Tata Power, also, announced that it will install smart meters in Mumbai.

The AEML said will provide smart meters to seven lakh consumers in 2023. By 2025, another 22 lakh consumers will get smart meters. AEML CEO Kapil Sharma said that till now, the company has installed 1.1 lakh smart meters.

Tata Power said it will install one lakh smart meters by March 2023 in Mumbai. The company will also ensure smart metering for all its 7.5 lakh customers in the city by 2025. Nilesh Kane, chief of Mumbai distribution, Tata Power, said the meters will provide customers real-time understanding of power consumption.