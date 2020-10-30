Mumbai slum dwellers protest poor quality food at quarantine centre

Healthcare volunteers conducting screening for Covid-19 symptoms. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Slum dwellers quarantined at SRA building in Kandivali West’s Sai Nagar threatened to leave the Covid-19 quarantine centre on Wednesday over poor quality of food and dirty drinking water.

The five-storey SRA building has been converted into a quarantine centre for slum dwellers of Kandivali and Dahisar. While it can house 400 people, currently only 94 are stationed at the centre. Each floor has five to seven families. Those quarantined Wednesday gathered on the ground floor compound demanding better food and living conditions.

“The day were arrived here, we found the centre lacking all facilities. The floor mattresses were dirty, there were no bedsheets and toothpaste. We had to arrange for everything from outside. Even now, we do not receive food on time and drinking water is visibly dirty,” said a Dahisar slum dweller, who has been living at the centre for 11 days. He said the tank where water is stored is infested with insects.

Another slum dweller, who has been living at the centre for the last 12 days, said: “On Dusshera, the food was so bad that many of us remained hungry.”

Ketan Patil, in charge of the centre, said the complaints have been looked into. “When we received complaints of smell in food, we informed the contractor about it. That issue has been sorted.” He said children had left the water tank lid open.

“Insects fell into the tank. This happened only once… after this, we have been careful. We provide hot water for drinking.”

R North Assistant Commis-sioner Sandhya Nandedkar said only a few people living at the centre have been protesting.

“There are two families who want to go home. They have been complaining about everything…” she said, adding that the same food is provided to other SRA quarantine centres and no complaint has been received till date.

