Mumbai slum-dweller gets UK’s Prince’s Trust award

Nilam Tambe (22), the eldest of three siblings living in the Govandi slums, had never flown until her trip to London last week. The first Indian recipient of the Prince’s Trust Award — which provides jobs, education and training to young people — Tambe is on her way to become a teacher.

Advertising

She started working as soon as she graduated with a degree in commerce, but the lack of any employable skills and inexperience regarding the hiring process meant a lot of closed doors, she said. “I had finished graduation and wanted to earn enough to help my family. My father worked at a construction site, so I didn’t even have any leads in the corporate world,” she said.

Through word of mouth, Nilam found the Magic Bus programme, which helps provide children and youths like Nilam life skills that would help them find employment. Nilam eventually found employment at a pre-school for children.

On March 13, she received the award from musician Tinie Tempah and spoke before 2,500 people. “I now want to become a teacher and help other children achieve their goals,” she said.

According to Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO, Magic Bus, “We are ensuring young people like Nilam complete their education, delay their age of marriage and have the right employability skills to get a job in the organised sector.”