Mumbai: Slowdown, rising costs hit plan to develop off-street parking on private land

PLANS TO tide over the public parking shortage in Mumbai by developing off-street facilities on private land have hit a roadblock.

Advertising

According to sources, several developers, who had earlier evinced interest in allowing multi-storey public parking facilities to be erected on a portion of their land, are now pulling out.

While the Mumbai municipality had earlier issued letters of intent to 84 developers for undertaking such projects, sources said eight of them have since withdrawn from the scheme, while 35 others haven’t submitted their plans for approval.

To incentivise the development of off-street parking on private land, the municipality offers additional buildable space to the applicants for their own project component. But the persistent slowdown in the construction sector and an increase in premiums for the additional buildable area available under the scheme has taken a toll on the project.

Advertising

While 51,480 new parking spaces were to be created based on the approvals granted, statistics show that less than 51 per cent of these (26,186) have been readied and handed over to the municipality so far. “Only 30 projects have been completed,” an official said.

With 592 cars per kilometre, Mumbai is India’s most car-congested city. But it suffers from a dearth of public parking facilities. To buck the trend and encourage landowners and developers to build parking lots on portions of their land, the municipality has now decided to reduce the premiums sought for the additional buildable space.

When Mumbai’s new development control regulations were implemented in September last year, this premium stood at 60 per cent of the land rate. This has now been reduced to 50 per cent.

On Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the civic body’s proposal in this regard. Following which, the state urban development department is likely to issue orders within a day or two.

“Considering the huge shortage of parking space in the city and the requirement of parking lots to avoid on-street parking, it is felt essential to promote development of parking lots on private land,” mentioned the civic body’s proposal to the state government.