Mumbai: Slight drop in new infections but weekly growth rate rises

There has been a marginal drop in daily Covid cases in Mumbai in the last 24 hours with 2,255 new cases being recorded on Friday as against 2,366 cases reported on Thursday. Besides, two Covid deaths were reported on Friday, taking the total fatalities to 19,580 fatalities. Meanwhile, the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.170 per cent.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of the two Covid-19 casualties reported in Mumbai, one was of an 86-year-old man with comorbidities such as hypertension and heart condition. The other deceased was a 57-year-old woman with Acquired Immuno-Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and lung cancer.

Of the newly detected Covid patients, 110 had to be hospitalised.

Mumbai’s test positivity rate (TPR)—the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 15.39 per cent with 14,643 tests.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 4,165 new infections, which pushed up the active cases beyond the 20,000-mark in the state.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, consultant in infectious diseases, said that a few pockets of India are witnessing the surge in cases due to waning immunity — both natural immunity due to past infection or due to vaccine. “It can be an immune escape as newer variants and sub-variants are known for immune escape. Besides, higher gap between the second and third dose and lack of clarity in policy for free third dose to below-60 population are the major contributing factor behind the spike,” he said.