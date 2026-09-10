A year after Mumbai’s skywalk launch, Rs 41.83 crore to be spent on Malabar Hill slope stabilisation

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Three months after a huge tree collapsed and damaged Mumbai’s first elevated forest walkway at Malabar Hill, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to launch fresh stabilisation work on the slope of Malabar Hill around the Kamla Nehru Park. The work is pegged at Rs 41.83 crore.
According to the Mumbai civic body, when construction work on the elevated walkway was underway in 2022, a structural consultant was roped in to suggest what could be done to stabilise the slope of Malabar Hill.
The consultant later submitted a list of works such as rock support, installation of steel mesh, construction of a stone-resistant barrier wall, soil grouting, and a retaining wall to stabilise the slope.
In 2025, the civic body floated a fresh tender to appoint a consultant and carry out the recommendations. “We received bids from six companies, of which Dev Engineers emerged as the lowest bidder,” a senior official said.
According to civic officials, the consultant will construct a concrete retaining wall and stabilise the slope at the base of the hill near the KN garden of Malabar Hill. Pegged at Rs 41 crore, the project is expected to start in October, following the withdrawal of the monsoon.
The city’s first elevated walkway, worth Rs 25 crore, was launched for the public in March last year, amidst much fanfare. Modelled after the elevated walkway in Singapore, the trail aimed to offer a unique experience through the lush greens of Malabar Hills while also offering an unhindered view of the city and Girgaon Chowpatty.
The trail is 482 metres long and 2.2 metres wide, with entry and exit points located at Siri Road.
However, on June 12, a branch collapsed on the pathway, damaging a patch of the safety railings along the structure. The walkway has since been shut.
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