A year after Mumbai’s skywalk launch, Rs 41.83 crore to be spent on Malabar Hill slope stabilisation

The stabilisation work on the slope of Malabar Hill is pegged at Rs 41.83 crore. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Three months after a huge tree collapsed and damaged Mumbai’s first elevated forest walkway at Malabar Hill, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to launch fresh stabilisation work on the slope of Malabar Hill around the Kamla Nehru Park. The work is pegged at Rs 41.83 crore.

According to the Mumbai civic body, when construction work on the elevated walkway was underway in 2022, a structural consultant was roped in to suggest what could be done to stabilise the slope of Malabar Hill.

The consultant later submitted a list of works such as rock support, installation of steel mesh, construction of a stone-resistant barrier wall, soil grouting, and a retaining wall to stabilise the slope.