Mumbai: Skimmer, hidden camera found in Mira Road’s ATM kiosk

Hidden camera found at a Mumbai ATM. (File) Hidden camera found at a Mumbai ATM. (File)

Police in Mira Road found a skimmer and hidden camera fixed inside an ATM kiosk last week. It is yet to be ascertained how much data was stolen from unsuspecting customers using the device.

On June 8, an employee of a private security firm that provides guards to ATM booths was informed of the discovery of a skimmer fixed over the card slot in an ATM booth at Poonam Nagar, Mira Road East. A search of the booth also revealed a small camera taped on top of a cupboard above the ATM machine.

The police said the employee had last inspected the ATM booth on June 2 and had not found any such device. Skimmers are plastic devices that resemble card slots and are fixed over them to read credit or debit card data. Using the combination of a camera to read the card’s PIN number, they are able to siphon off money from bank accounts of customers.

A case of cheating was registered against unidentified persons. Balaji Pandhare, senior inspector, Naya Nagar police station, said an analysis of CCTV footage outside the ATM has shown a person entering the ATM booth to install the skimmer and camera. “Footage from a camera from June 7 shows a burqa-clad person cutting the cord of the camera and disconnecting it,” he said.

Pandhare said that since last week, the police laid in wait for the accused to come and retrieve the skimmer and camera, but no one has turned up so far.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App