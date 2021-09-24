Mumbai: Skeleton of dead whale found on Benapatti beach to be preserved

The skeleton of the whale found at Benapatti beach in Vasai will soon be kept at Coastal and Marine Bio Diversity Centre in Airoli.

The Brydes whale was ashed ashore on Tuesday. Harshal Karve, marine biologist of the mangrove protection cell said, “We have buried the whale with the help of two excavators and when the flesh decomposes, the skeleton will be removed and kept at Airoli. From the external conditions, it appears to be Bryrdes whale. We have sent the tissue samples and will send it for DNA sampling.”

“We already have a mount skeleton of a Broodys whale found in Uran in 2019 and Cuviers beak whale in 2020 in Dive Agar,” he added.

Karve also said the whale, which has been buried in an intertidal area, will be removed after five months and taken to Airoli. The mount skeleton will be used for educational purposes.

“The whale is 45-feet long. We have no idea why it died; there were not many external injuries,” Karve said.

In 2016, a whale was washed away at Juhu beach. The BMC buried the carcass and planned to erect the skeleton at Airoli. However, the plan failed after some people stole the bones as the carcass decomposed.